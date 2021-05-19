These York County schools on lockdown as police seek Chester manhunt suspect

Several York County schools were placed on lockdown and other stages of alert Wednesday after police officials said a person who could be a manhunt suspect was seen on foot south of Rock Hill.

The schools were Rock Hill High School, Castle Heights Middle School, Lesslie Elementary School, Mount Holly Elementary School, and the Flexible Learning Center.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson told The Herald the suspect was seen in the area near Rock Hill close to U.S. 21 and Firetower Road.

The sheriff’s office posted Facebook and Twitter alerts about the increased police presence in the area.

UPDATE: The subject we are looking for is possibly Tyler Terry the subject Chester County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for. He’s a black male 5’7” black clothes no shoes. In the area of Lesslie Hwy & Firetower Rd. Call 9-1-1 right away. pic.twitter.com/15Z1f5lAfF — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) May 19, 2021

The Rock Hill school district said on its Facebook site around 2:30 p.m. that school officials put several schools on lockdown “due to law enforcement activity in the area.”

School officials said online, “This lockdown event is in relation to the suspect that has been on the run in Chester County since Tuesday morning.”

By 3:10 p.m., the lockdown was lifted for Mount Holly and Lesslie. The Flexible center was changed to a less severe lockout, while the lockdown remained in place at the other schools.

Mychal Frost, spokesman for the school district, said officials are monitoring the law enforcement situation in real time.

All after school activities on Wednesday have been canceled, Rock Hill athletic director Bill Warren tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

All after school activities for today have been canceled at RHHS — BWarren RH AD (@BWarren_RH_AD) May 19, 2021

Suspect sought and charged in shootings

Tyler Donnet Terry, 27, of Chester County, is the suspect. He has evaded police for more than 24 hours since he was charged with shooting at deputies in Chester County near Interstate 77. A manhunt involving more than 75 officers from local, state and federal police has been ongoing, but Terry has not been caught.

Tyler Donnet Terry Chester County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday, York City Police Department Chief Andy Robinson confirmed his officers have arrest warrants charging murder against Terry in the shooting death of Thomas Hardin on May 2. Robinson said the fatal shooting was being investigated when Monday’s manhunt started in Chester County.

Chester City Police Department officials said in a written statement Terry also is charged with attempted murder and other violations in two May 2 shootings on Erlich Street and J.A. Cochran Bypass.

Check back for updates.