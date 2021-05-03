2 shot in separate incidents in Chester; both victims airlifted by helicopter

Two people were shot late Sunday in Chester in what appear to be unrelated incidents, officials said.

Both victims were airlifted by helicopter to area hospitals with injuries, said Makeesharia Tobias, spokesperson for the Chester Police Department.

The names of the victims have not been released. Their conditions were unavailable Monday..

The first shooting was on Simrill street north of downtown near Dawson Drive.

The second was along the J.A. Cochran Bypass south of downtown. The victim in that case was found in a grassy area in front of a grocery store, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting incident is believed to have happened near a fast food restaurant that is nearby and in the Chester city limits, Suskin said.

Sheriff deputies assisted in that case, Suskin said.

Police did not say there was any connection to the shootings. Both incidents remain under investigation.

