Large police presence in Rock Hill near I-77 bridge after York County shooting

A large police presence remains outside a restaurant near one of Rock Hill’s busiest intersections after a man was shot in York County Friday afternoon, officials said.

Rock Hill police, York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, crime scene technicians, forensics, and emergency vehicles are outside a restaurant on Cherry Road near the intersection of Celanese Road. The area is even more congested with traffic because of construction on the Interstate 77 bridge nearby.

A man was shot in the leg in an incident north of Rock Hill near Fort Mill around noon, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. The man was being taken by private vehicle to a Rock Hill hopsital when the vehicle pulled into the restaurant parking lot where emergency responders met the victim, Faris said.

The restaurant is inside the Rock Hill city limits, so both deputies and Rock Hill police responded, said Faris and Lt Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

No other injuries have been reported and the public is not in danger as officers from both agencies continue to investigate, officials said.