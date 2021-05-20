5 charged after man shot several times at York County home

Five men have been arrested after a York County man was shot Wednesday, officials said.

The shooting happened on Brownstone Drive just off Finley Road, near the Rock Hill city limits, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, 21, had been shot several times when he was found by deputies on a porch, according to an incident report. Officers were told suspects came out of nearby woods and fired several shots, the report stated.

Other adults and a seven-year-old child were at the home when the victim was shot, according to the report. No other persons were hurt, the report stated.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, Faris said. The victim’s condition was unavailable Wednesday afternoon.

Rock Hill Police Department officers who were nearby made a traffic stop of a vehicle close to the shooting site, said Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis. The five people in the car were detained and turned over to deputies who later charged each of them, said both Chavis and Faris.

The five men charged are: Nigel Malik Ab’dulrahaim, 21; Jalin Maurice Adams, 23; Malcolm Brandon Boyd, 24; Robert Cole Byers, 20; and Cortez Kevon Ervin-McCleave, 20, according to police and jail records.

Each is charged with attempted murder, shooting into a dwelling, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to sheriff’s office jail booking records.

All five suspects remain in the York County Detention Center without bond.

The shooting is not believed to be connected to an ongoing manhunt in York and Chester counties, Faris said.

The shooting is on the same street as a February homicide where a South Carolina rapper was killed. Deputies and Rock Hill police said it has not been determined that there is any connection between the incidents.

