York County museums, including children’s museum closed since 2018, are ready to open

York County museum sites are ready to reopen to the public this week.

A release from the county Culture & Heritage Museums says the reopening begins June 4. Guests are asked to check rules, which vary for each site in continued efforts to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Properties include the Museum of York County, Main Street Children’s Museum, Historic Brattonsville and the McCelvey Center.

“The sites have been physically closed since mid-March (2020) due to the pandemic,” community relations coordinator Marie Cheek said earlier this spring. “We’ve been producing quite an archive of free virtual programs for the public in the meantime. We’re all looking forward to a safe reopening.”

Timed tickets for members then began early last month for the museums and Brattonsville. The full public reopening comes with several new features.

The children’s museum in downtown Rock Hill opens for the first time since late 2018 when the building flooded. A new playscape and extensive renovations will be part of reopening.

The Museum of York County also will have something new with its permanent exhibition, “Ice Age Carolinas: Exploring Our Pleistocene Past.” Ongoing restoration work at Brattonsville will be on display too. Included is the brick house that was completed in January.

Guests and staff are asked to follow the latest Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Masks and social distancing are encouraged at museum sites. Visitor policies will be updated as those guidelines are.

Virtual programs set up during the pandemic will be archived and educational material will be available on the museum YouTube channel or Facebook page.

For more, visit chmuseums.org.