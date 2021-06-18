She went in for sushi. The Rock Hill shopper left a 6-digit lottery winner.

A sushi shopper in Rock Hill got more than she bargained for when she won a six-digit lottery prize.

The South Carolina Education Lottery released details Friday on a $375,000 winning ticket. A woman bought a sushi dinner and a $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks scratch-off from the Publix on Heckle Boulevard, according to the release. The woman told lottery officials she was humbled by the win.

The release didn’t name the winner. Lottery winners in South Carolina can remain anonymous.

“I didn’t scratch off the prize yet, because I like to dream about what if this is the big one,” the woman told lottery officials, per the release. “When I saw the zeroes I thought this is cool, and then it took my breath away.”

The woman told officials she plans to use some of the money for home improvement projects.

The Publix grocery store earned a $3,750 commission for selling the ticket. Odds of that win are 1 in 960,000. Six top prizes in the game remain.