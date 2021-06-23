Rock Hill school district to host 3 high school graduations this week. What to know

It’ll all be over on Thursday.

Tuesday marked the last day of school in the Rock Hill school district — a relatively late end-of-year milestone in an academic year that had its start postponed in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And on Thursday, the district will host its 2020-21 high school graduations.

The graduations, as The Herald reported in April, will be held at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill instead of in the Winthrop Coliseum, where graduation ceremonies have taken place for decades. The Coliseum was home to York Tech and Winthrop graduations this year, but the venue is currently undergoing renovations and thus could not host the Rock Hill schools’ ceremonies.

Northwestern graduates will walk first. Their ceremony starts at 10 a.m. South Pointe’s ceremony will then begin at 2 p.m., and Rock Hill’s ceremony will come afterward at 6 p.m.

Thursday will mark the last group of graduations from high schools in York County, Chester County and Lancaster County: Great Falls, Lewisville and Chester high schools of the Chester School District, too, will host graduations on Thursday. All other area schools held graduations earlier this month or in late May.

Each Rock Hill Schools graduate received two tickets prior to graduation, according to a release in April, and all graduation ceremonies will be live streamed on the district’s social media platforms and the district’s website. A rebroadcast of the ceremony is set to air on Comporium Channel 114 in July.

Like in previous years, Rock Hill police will have officers on site during the event to help with any instances of traffic congestion and to provide security, Lt. Michael Chavis told The Herald.

Face coverings are recommended but not required.

For more information ahead of the graduation, including the district’s clear bag policy, visit the RHSD website.