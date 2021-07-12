Driver killed after pickup truck overturns in York County near Rock Hill, trooper says

The driver a of a pickup truck was killed early Monday in York County when the vehicle overturned near Rock Hill, officials said.

The fatal crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Garrison Road near Baskin Road, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash site is close to Dave Lyle Boulevard west of Interstate 77.

The driver died after the 1996 GMC truck went off the left side of the road, Miller said.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no passengers in the truck, Miller said.

The driver has not yet been identified by the York County Coroner.

The highway fatality is the 24th in York County in 2021, according to statistics with the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

