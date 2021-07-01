July 4: Perfect weather, DUI checkpoints, where to enjoy fireworks in Rock Hill region

A year after COVID-19 shut down Independence Day celebrations across York County, they’re back.

And the holiday weather is expected to be beautiful for people to celebrate America’s birthday.

Fireworks shows, food trucks, parades, concerts and othere activities are planned not just on July 4 but across the coming weekend. They span from large downtown events to historical representations and concerts.

Many include fireworks.

This also is expected to be a busy travel weekend on local highways and toward destinations at the beach. That means safety checkpoints focused on safe driving and cracking down on impaired drivers.

Law enforcement across South Carolina -- including York, Chester, and Lancaster counties -- are urging people to be safe when traveling and when using fireworks.

Here’s a look at when and where to celebrate safely:

Rock Hill

Red, White & BOOM! will be held in downtown Rock Hill on July 3. The 4-10 p.m. festivities are free and include food trucks, inflatables, alcohol sales and live music from Groove Machine and Kids in America. Downtown restaurants, shops and breweries will be open during the event. Fireworks will end the evening, starting about 9:30 or 9:45 p.m.

Fort Mill

Fort Mill will host its Independence Day celebration on July 3. Activities will run 5-9:30 p.m. The Saturday night event on Main Street includes the 246 Army Band, DJ Brown, Carolina Rhythm Band, food trucks and alcohol sales. Downtown merchants will be open for business. An Independence Day celebration begins at 8:30 p.m. followed by the firing of the cannons at Confederate Park. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Activities for children will include outdoor games, face painting, balloon artists and photos with the new South Carolina Strawberry Queens.

Tega Cay

Tega Cay, whose birthday as a city coincides with July 4, will hold three days of activities. The Carolina Show Ski Team starts off July 2 with a 6-8 p.m. performance at Windjammer Park. Shuttle service from the Glennon Center parking lot starts at 5:30 p.m.

July 3 events include the city land parade and Model A Concert. The parade begins at 9 a.m. and goes down Tega Cay Drive. The 6-10 p.m. concert at Runde Park will include a 7 p.m. performance by Warrick McZeke. Food truck vendors will be on site.

On July 4, the Lions Club fish fry and birthday party begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Glennon Center. The fireworks display will start about 9:30 p.m.

York

York will celebrate Independence Day on July 4, at York Middle School. The 7-10 p.m. free event on the football field includes inflatables, games, food vendors, face painting and music by U-Phonik. Because it’s on school district property, no outside food or drink, pets, alcoholic beverages or tobacco products will be allowed. A fireworks display will begin about 9:30 p.m.

York County

▪ Lake Wylie will hold a fireworks show near Buster Boyd Access Area, launching from Camp Thunderbird. The community-funded event is viewable by boat or from parking areas at or near the access. The July 4 fireworks will start about 9:30 p.m.

▪ Carowinds will have fireworks shows July 3 and July 4, at 8:45 p.m. Reservations and tickets are required for visits to Carowinds.

▪ Historic Brattonsville will host a special program 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 3 on Independence Day celebrations from the 1850s Carolina Piedmont. There will be 19th century cooking, toys, games, kites and activities from the period. There will be a special presentation on the impact of July 4 on enslaved people. The Declaration of Independence will be read at noon and 3 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for youth. Children 3 and younger, and all Culture & Heritage Museum members, get in free.

▪ Baxter Village in Fort Mill will host a parade set for 9:30 a.m. in that community, starting on Market Street.

▪ The Anne Springs Close Greenway will host a July 4 barbecue brunch buffet at the Greenway Gateway. Reservations can be made online. Tickets are $25 for adults, $12.50 for children 10 and younger.

Wet Friday, then beautiful weekend weather

After rain expected Friday, the rest of the holiday weekend in York, Chester and Lancaster counties is expected to be sunny and clear, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s forecast during the getaway travel day shows potential for rain that could be heavy with as much as a half inch or more into the night.

But the weather clears in time for fireworks and other events events Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday highs will be in the mid 80s, with the upper 80s on Independence Day on Sunday. Monday, a holiday for many people because July 4 falls on a weekend, is forecast to be sunny and hot with temperatures in the low 90s.

Safety for the holiday

July 4 in South Carolina means a lot of fireworks. Most fireworks that are legal in South Carolina are not legal in neighboring North Carolina, so areas near Carowinds Boulevard at the state line will be jammed with N.C. buyers.

Rock Hill Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Simmons said emergency officials know the public will shoot off fireworks, but ask people to do so safely. In the United States in 2020, 18 people died in fireworks related incidents, and more than 15,000 were injured, according to the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission.

“We understand people celebrate the holiday with fireworks, but safe use of fireworks is crucial,” Simmons said.

Children should not light or use fireworks, Simmons said. Persons who light fireworks should never hold it in their hands or point it at anyone. Keep a water source nearby to douse any flames or soak fireworks that do not ignite properly, Simmons said.

And the big issue -- alcohol.

“We stress it and we mean it. Anyone who uses fireworks should not use alcohol,” Simmons said. “Alcohol and fireworks do not mix.”

Alcohol safety also is a big push for law enforcement on the highways and waterways, officials said.

S.C. Highway Patrol troopers said law enforcement will be working across South Carolina to enforce traffic laws. There will be special emphasis on DUI enforcement, officials said.

The July 4 holiday, in the middle of summer, is part of the highway patrol’s campaign to reduce fatalities during the “100 Deadly Days of Summer.”

The York County Sheriff’s Office lake patrol will be working on Lake Wylie all weekend, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the office. South Carolina law shows it is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Doug Barfield said in a statement deputies will have safety and DUI checkpoints through the weekend.

On the highways, AAA Carolinas expects more than 600,000 people in South Carolina to travel by road over the holiday weekend. Gas prices that spiked after Memorial Day have leveled off, AAA said.