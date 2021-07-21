Yes, smoke is in the air in York, Chester, Lancaster counties. How to stay safe.

Smoke from wildfires in the western United States has made its way to York, Chester and Lancaster counties in South Carolina, as shown in this picture from near Charlotte. National Weather Service

Smoke in the air from what officials say are wildfires in Canada and the United States west coast has reached areas of York, Chester and Lancaster counties. A news release by the South Carolina Department of Health at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday said there are possible negative health effects from the smoke.

The most significant impacts will be felt in areas “roughly along and north of a line from Mrytle Beach to Columbia to Abbeville,” and the most significant effects will occur Wednesday night into Thursday, possibly into Friday.

If there is smoke in your area, here’s what to know about health risks, and how to protect yourself.

Smoke could be dangerous

The South Carolina Department of Health says when smoke from a wildfire enters your area, it results in increased particulates and chemicals in the air.

Concentrations of smoke are highest in the early morning on days when the wind is coming from the direction of the fire.

How to stay safe

DHEC said on its website that pregnant women, people who have existing health conditions, older adults and children are most likely to be affected by smoke inhalation. Pre-existing health conditions that may lead to increased risk include heart disease, lung disease or asthma.

People can protect themselves by not spending extended amounts of time in smoky conditions — “don’t walk, run, or do yard work when smoke is visible at ground level.”

It’s important to note that according to DHEC, paper masks do not stop exposure to smoke particulates. That means the mask you’ve been wearing to prevent coronavirus will most likely not make a difference.

There is good news.

Chester County Emergency Management Director Ed Darby said so far that there is “a little haze in the air,” and the threat to air quality remains low. So it’s safe to go out — as long as the smoke isn’t at ground level.

Forecasters with the weather service and other outlets such as The Herald’s news partner, WBTV, and WCNC-TV in Charlotte said hazy conditions are expected to continue Thursday and Friday.