Body found in Lake Wylie ‘possible drowning’ near SC/NC line: Joint CMPD probe ongoing

A body was found early Friday on the S.C. side of Lake Wylie Getty Images/iStockphoto

York County deputies are investigating what they describe as a “possible drowning” in Lake Wylie, after a body was found near the South Carolina-North Carolina state line, officials said.

The body was reported to emergency officials early Friday by a fisherman, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found on the South Carolina side of the lake south of the Buster Boyd Bridge, which spans the lake and separates the states.

A large police presence including S.C. Department of Natural Resources marine units and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department remains on the bridge and nearby as officials investigate, Faris said. The bridge is part of S.C. and N.C. 49, a main commuter route from western York County into Charlotte.

NOTICE: Increased police presence at the Buster Boyd bridge boat landing in Lake Wylie as YCSO Detectives & Lake Patrol units investigate a possible drowning. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/gEPJfSgywr — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) July 23, 2021

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were notified by York County authorities, Faris said.

CMPD and Charlotte-Mecklenburg fire departments had been working the North Carolina side of the lake through Thursday in a search, after a boater from the North Carolina side of the lake was reported missing Wednesday night, officials said.

That man, age 73, was last seen Wednesday night near a Copperhead Island area boat launch on the North Carolina side of the lake before his boat was found unoccupied, officials told The Charlotte Observer.

As of Friday morning, officials in both states had not confirmed the identity or cause of death of the person found in the lake Friday, Faris said.

Deputies put out social media alerts to the public on Twitter and Facebook Friday to advise why there were so many deputies and other emergency responders on the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.