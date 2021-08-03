Chester City Council special election today: where and when to vote

Chester holding special election on Tuesday. tglantz@thestate.com

The special election to fill the vacant Chester City Council seat will take place today.

The election will decide who fills one of two Ward 2 seats -- the candidates are George Caldwell and Jamie K. Price.

The candidate elected will join Councilwoman TaTanish Campbell in representing Ward 2.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The precinct locations are as follows:

Ward 1 will vote at the Memorial Building, 154 Main Street.

Ward 2 will vote at the Chester County Library, 100 Center Street.





Ward 3 will vote at the Voter Registration Office, 109 Ella Street.





Ward 4 will vote at the Calvary Baptist Church, 130 Walnut Street.

Seat opened after councilwoman’s resignation

The seat, held by Councilwoman Angela Douglas since 2015, was opened in the city council election on May 4. But Dana Peay, who won the seat, resigned before she was sworn in.

Peay’s residency in Chester had been challenged by Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd, who brought concerns before the Chester County Board of Elections. Peay resigned the next day.

“I resigned because I thought I would bring something to Chester, but it seems like the focus was about my residence and my license, not about what I could bring to the city council of Chester,” Peay told The Herald.

