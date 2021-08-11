Community

Here’s where Fort Mill will gather tonight to welcome home its World Series champs

Fort Mill

Fort Mill is ready to celebrate its champion.

The town invites residents and fans to welcome the 2021 Dixie Youth Baseball Division 1 AA World Series champs when the player bus gets back to town Wednesday evening. A police escort will bring the team into town sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. Times will be updated on town social media sites.

A procession will run the full length of Main Street. It also will run along Tom Hall Street from its intersection with Main to town hall, where the team and town officials will have a private celebration.

The town invites people to make signs and posters to greet the team. The Fort Mill Fire Department will spray the team bus when it crosses in front of the station, so onlookers there should be aware.

The 8U coach pitch baseball team made up of all-stars from the town recreation league this spring went undefeated at the World Series event this week in Laurel, Miss. The team went 17-0 across district, state and World Series play. Two shutout wins on Tuesday sealed the championship.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Amazing,” coach Ryan Smith texted Wednesday morning. “We are on cloud 9.”

Read Next
Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of John Marks
John Marks
John Marks graduated from Furman University in 2004 and joined the Herald in 2005. He covers community growth, municipalities, transportation and education mainly in York County and Lancaster County. The Fort Mill native earned dozens of South Carolina Press Association awards and multiple McClatchy President’s Awards for news coverage in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service