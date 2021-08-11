Here’s where Fort Mill will gather tonight to welcome home its World Series champs

Fort Mill is ready to celebrate its champion.

The town invites residents and fans to welcome the 2021 Dixie Youth Baseball Division 1 AA World Series champs when the player bus gets back to town Wednesday evening. A police escort will bring the team into town sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. Times will be updated on town social media sites.

A procession will run the full length of Main Street. It also will run along Tom Hall Street from its intersection with Main to town hall, where the team and town officials will have a private celebration.

The town invites people to make signs and posters to greet the team. The Fort Mill Fire Department will spray the team bus when it crosses in front of the station, so onlookers there should be aware.

The 8U coach pitch baseball team made up of all-stars from the town recreation league this spring went undefeated at the World Series event this week in Laurel, Miss. The team went 17-0 across district, state and World Series play. Two shutout wins on Tuesday sealed the championship.

“Amazing,” coach Ryan Smith texted Wednesday morning. “We are on cloud 9.”