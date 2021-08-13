16-year-old from Lancaster County dies from COVID-19 complications, coroner says

A teenager from Lancaster County has died from COVID-19 complications, coroner and school officials said Friday afternoon.

The 16-year-old died Thursday, said Karla Knight-Deese, Lancaster County Coroner. The identity of the teen was not released because of the person’s age.

Lancaster County School District officials confirmed to The Herald the teen was a student at Andrew Jackson High School in southern Lancaster County.

In a statement, school district officials said staff will be prepared to help students deal with the loss of their peer when school starts Monday.

The statement from the district said:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of a 16-year-old Andrew Jackson High student from COVID complications. Counselors are available to staff and will also be available to students on the first day of school, Monday, August 16 and through the week.

“The district continues to follow guidance from the CDC and SC DHEC. It is the district’s priority to keep students safe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family.”

The death comes as four school districts in York County, and districts in Chester and Lancaster counties, ready for school to start next week.

