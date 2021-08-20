Anne Springs Close, philanthropist, greenway founder and Fort Mill benefactor, dies

Philanthropist Anne Springs Close has died. In this file photo, Close visited Billy Graham’s grandfather cabin. Observer file photo

Anne Springs Close, matriarch of the Springs family in South Carolina that was powerful in politics, philanthropy and community in the state for decades, has died, family and officials said. She was in her mid-90s.

Close died at home Thursday three days after she was hurt by a falling tree limb on her family property in Fort Mill, according to a statement from the Anne Springs Close Greenway that is named in her honor.

The statement said: “Anne Springs Close returned to her home of 72 years yesterday afternoon and died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family... The family would like to thank the community that loved her so much for their prayers and support during this difficult time.”

South Carolina State Sen. Michael Johnson, R-Fort Mill, who knew Close and her family for decades, said Close cared deeply for all the people of Fort Mill, York County and South Carolina.

“Anne Close was a remarkable woman,” Johnson said. “Smart, quick-witted, and someone who cared about her community. This leaves a huge hole in the Fort Mill community.”

Close was part of historic endeavors involving nature and the outdoors. She was involved in conservation from the Upstate to the coast.

She ran in the New York marathon, climbed Mount Kiliminjaro in her 80s, and shared the outdoors with others. She also was an Olympic Torch runner in 1996.

Close was the daughter of the late World War I flying ace Elliott White Springs. Close’s age was not released. An October 2017 article stated she was 91 years old at that time in 2017.

Details on a memorial service will be released later.

Philanthropist Anne Springs Close died Thursday. In this 2018 file photo, she rode her horse Delight in the Jack Benny Class at the Anne Springs Close Greenway. Jeff Sochko

Caring for her community

Close was a community benefactor with a penchant for the outdoors throughout her life. The Anne Springs Close Greenway opened in 1995.

The Springs and Close families had textile mills in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties for decades.

The Fort Mill based nonprofit company Leroy Springs & Co. has more than 300 employees. It operates the Anne Springs Close Greenway, FLYERS afterschool program in area schools, the 400-acre Springmaid Mountain retreat and four golf courses in Fort Mill, Lancaster and Chester.

Her family hosted presidential candidate Bill Clinton in his election campaign in the 1990s, and her daughter’s husband, Erskine Bowles, was chief of staff for Clinton.

Her philanthropy extended throughout York County and South Carolina, She and her family started scholarships at Winthrop University in Rock Hill for students who wanted to service others. She was a former trustee at Wofford and was a benefactor and advocate for York Technical College in Rock Hill.

Winthrop University interim President George Hynd said Friday Close’s loss impacts the school, community, state and country.

“Winthrop and the surrounding community have lost a dear friend and supporter with the passing of Anne Springs Close,” Hynd said in a statement. Recalling the scholarship program she and her family established decades ago, Hynd added, “We know her legacy will continue here at Winthrop and through each student that was touched by her generosity and kindness.”

’Bringing people together’

South Carolina state Rep. Raye Felder, R-Fort Mill, said Close spent decades working with school officials to make sure children in York County had access to quality education, recreation and other opportunities.

Close was able to work with local and state schools, governments, and people to create those opportunities, Felder said.

“Anne Springs Close had a unique way, a special way, of bringing people together in a common cause that benefited all,” Felder said. “She was a believer in public education, of how all children could succeed.”

Close’s generosity extended throughout York County in the interest of serving all people, said Felder and others.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Close leaves a tremendous legacy of service, to others. “Her generous contributions to this community are too many to count,” Tolson said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.