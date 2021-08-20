Memorial service plans set for Anne Springs Close. The SC philanthropist died Friday

A public memorial service for Anne Springs Close, the South Carolina conservationist and philanthropist who died Friday, is set for Sunday at the greenway named in her honor.

Close died at age 95 three days after she was hurt by a falling tree limb on family property in Fort Mill where she lived almost her entire life.

A memorial service will be held at the Comporium Amphitheater at the Anne Springs Close Greenway, 291 Dairy Barn Lane, Fort Mill, on Sunday at 2. p.m., greenway officials announced.

The greenway opened in 1995 and has 2,100 acres of natural habitat and land in York County close to the North Carolina border with Charlotte. Close donated the land for the greenway and was a part of its creation and continued success for the past quarter century.

Close, heir to the Springs company that made its fortune in textiles, is survived by eight children, 28 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to the Anne Springs Close Greenway.