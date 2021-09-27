Inmate at Lancaster SC jail found dead in cell; SLED, coroner investigating

A look inside a jail. File photo

South Carolina officials are investigating after a Lancaster County jail inmate was found dead in his cell Sunday.

The inmate, a man aged 56, was found deceased around 7 a.m., Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement.

The inmate was on his bunk with his back to the wall and a ligature around his neck, Faile said.

The name of the inmate and cause of death have not been released by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies called the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate because the sheriff’s office operates the county jail. SLED will conduct an investigation independent of the sheriff’s office, Faile said.

In South Carolina under state law, the sheriff in each county runs the county jail. The Lancaster County jail typically has around 100 inmates in custody at any given time. The jail houses inmates who are pending trial or are serving short sentences of less than 90 days, officials said.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 8:17 AM.