What image says Fort Mill? Here’s the logo that will soon show up everywhere

It’s about to show up on vehicles, mailers, polo shirts, signs about town. So, Fort Mill leaders wanted to get it just right.

“It’s a nice, fresh look,” Mayor Guynn Savage said of the new town logo approved Monday morning by Fort Mill Town Council. “We also hope it’ll bring consistency to what is in the town and what is not.”





Council picked a new logo featuring a blue and slate gray look, with images of Main Street backed by what appears to be a bubble cloud.

The town’s iconic bandstand, on Main just beside the monument and canons in Confederate Park, was part of the previous logo. The bandstand is included in the new logo.

“We did not want to lose the bandstand,” Savage said.





The old logo often used shades of green and beige, with the bandstand set within an outline of South Carolina, the bandstand’s highest point touching just about where Fort Mill would be located on a state map. The town’s name often underscores the logo.





The new logo drops the state outline, and adds more of Main Street with two storefronts beside the bandstand. The logo came as part of a town effort to help people get where they’re going.

“We’ve been looking at wayfinding signage for our community, which will help people find their way,” Savage said.

More areas are referred to as Fort Mill than actually are in town limits. Downtown is. Kingsley is. Baxter isn’t. Much of the land between Tom Hall Street and North Dobys Bridge Road aren’t either, falling in unincorporated Fort Mill despite listed Fort Mill addresses.

The mayor says new signage could help make the distinction. It will take a few months to show up in full. Town vehicles will be first to don the new look.

“The whole town, when it does roll out, it’ll be branded from A to Z,” said Councilman James Shirey.



