This week in Fort Mill history, in 1918: Fort Mill sees first victim of Great War

By Chip Heemsoth

Special to the Fort Mill Times

October 22, 2018 09:45 AM

FORT MILL

What happened this week in Fort Mill, South Carolina history, according to the archives of the Fort Mill Times.

1998

  • The Fort Mill High School marching band won the Class AAA Upper State Championship at Clover High School. The Indian Land High School marching band won the Class A State Championship, also at Clover.

  • Five players quit the Indian land High School football team saying that head coach Bill Mott had quit on them. The Warriors record was 2-7.

  • Coach Greg Taylor’s Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated York 35-7, upping their record to 7-2, 4-2 in the region. Indian Land lost to Buford by a 40-0 score.

  • Fort Mill Rotary Club president Frankie Campbell presented a $1,000 check to Fort Mill Care Center president Hugh Mullis on World Hunger Day.

1978

  • A case before the South Carolina Supreme Court delayed Indian Land school officials in seeking bids for new construction at the high school complex.

  • An ad for Elmer’s Little Mart on Spratt Street stated that “Elmer stands behind his used cars… that’s why he’s never been run over.”

  • Staff Sgt. Gary Plyler, a 1971 Fort Mill High graduate, graduated from the Tactical Air Command Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership School in Hulbert Field, Fla.

  • The senior citizens of Sisk Memorial Baptist Church made a highly enjoyable trip to the mountains of western North Carolina to view the autumn foliage.

1956

  • Rhonda Ramsey was chosen by the Fort Mill High School majorettes to serve as head majorette for the coming year. Rhonda, a sophomore, was a fancy twirler.

  • Fort Mill’s football team defeated York twice in one week, 25-15 and 26-12. Warren Brown, a seventh grader, returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown in the second game.

1938

  • The Honor Roll at Fort Mill High School included Lunsford McFadden, Doris Cranford, Godfrey Nims, Sara Belle Smythe, Esther Broome, Robert Bradford and Oneal Shumpert.

  • Work was progressing rapidly on the surface treatment of the new Steel Creek road between Fort Mill and the North Carolina line.

1918

  • Word was received that Sgt. Eli Bailes was killed and Capt. S. W. Parks wounded during a battle in France. Sgt. Bailes was Fort Mill’s first announced victim of the Great War.

  • Mr. W. P. Harris of Waxhaw, N. C., announced the opening of a heavy and fancy grocery store in the Ardrey building at No. 24 Trade Street.

Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.

