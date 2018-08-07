Nation Ford’s McCullum may be headed to the land of longhorns and oil rigs

Despite still having his senior season to play, Nation Ford receiver Dewuan McCullum has committed to play football next year at the University of Texas-San Antonio.





McCullum, 18, said he liked what he saw at the Conference USA school, so decided to go ahead and verbally commit, knowing he could still change his mind before the official sighing day in February.

“When I went for a camp there, they made it feel like home to me,” he said.

McCullum said he felt a connection with the team’s coaching staff as well, which helped to go ahead and step out to commit.

SIGN UP

“I felt like I could do something special with that team,” he added.

McCullum said that he had also been in contact with University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, Coastal Carolina, Elon University, Wofford College and Appalachian State as well. Despite a verbal commitment, McCullum said he is keeping an open mind — especially if he has a breakout season with the Falcons in his senior year.

Last year, McCullum did a little bit of everything for Nation Ford from playing receiver to playing quarterback. While under center last year for three games, McCullum completed 16 of 37 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed the ball for 103 yards on 19 carries, but his bread and butter were catching passes for the Falcons. McCullum caught 15 passes for 224 yards in his junior season in just three games, but also struggled with injuries at times as well that limited his play.

In nine games his sophomore year, McCullum caught 43 passes for 723 yards and three touchdowns.

With the Falcons’ quarterback situation still fluid, but not lacking in career passers, McCullum will be at his natural position at receiver this season.

“I feel like we have progressed better at this point than we did last year,” he said.

When asked if he missed being under center, McCullum joked that it wasn’t always his finest hour.

“It is a really good thing that I am not,” he said.

McCullum and Nation Ford will open their 2018 season at Spartanburg Aug. 17 and will play their home opener against Conway Aug. 24.