3 Rock Hill businesses doors smashed with rock, registers stolen. Are they connected?

Police in Rock Hill are investigating broken doors and stolen cash registers in burglaries reported at three businesses on Monday.

Two of the businesses found large rocks inside the smashed doors when the crimes were discovered around 6 a.m. Monday, according to police reports.

Surveillance video in two of the incidents show three males wearing hoodies and gloves enter the businesses, and take the cash registers, police said.

Detectives are working to see if all three incidents are related, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

A nail salon and cigar store in a business complex on Crown Pointe Lane were hit, as well as a Chinese restaurant on Riverchase Boulevard, the reports show.

The reports show the Chinese restaurant lost $500 from the stolen register, but the amounts stolen from the other two businesses is not available.

No other details were available.