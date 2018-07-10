2 charged after Rock Hill 4-year-old tests positive for meth, amphetamines

A Rock Hill couple has been charged with felony child neglect after a 4-year-old boy tested positive for meth and amphetamines, police said.

Steven Duane Anderson, 39; and Nikki Leigh Doster, 32, were arrested after the boy tested positive for illegal drugs, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office.

Doster is the child's mother, according to arrest warrants.

Police were alerted to the positive test in May. The test came from a hair sample of the child during an investigation by the S.C. Department of Social Services, arrest warrants show.

Doster put the male child at unreasonable risk of harm by "affecting his life, physical health and safety by allowing the child to ingest and come into contact with dangerous and illegal narcotics," police said in the arrest warrant.

Doster was released on $2,500 bond after her arrest, court records show.

Anderson's relationship to the child was not available. However, the child neglect charge lists Anderson as a legal custodian for the victim, court and police records show.

Anderson remains jailed without bond because of a pending bench warrant from York County Family Court, records show.

In April, a month before the child tested positive for meth, Anderson was arrested for possession of meth with intent to distribute, police records show. Anderson was released on $8,000 bond for the April arrest, court records show.



