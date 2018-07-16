3 hurt in Rock Hill when shooter sprays gunfire into crowd, police say

A gunman who sprayed gunfire into a crowd in Rock Hill late Saturday wounded three people, police said.

The gunman remains unidentified and no arrests have been made, police said Monday.

The three victims, all males, were taken to area hospitals with injuries after the incident at a home in the 800 block of Carolina Avenue, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“It was a social gathering of some type, and then one suspect arrived and started shooting,” Chavis said.

The injuries to all three men are not believed to be life-threatening, Chavis said.

One of the most seriously wounded victims was taken to Carolinas Medical Center. The other two were treated at Piedmont Medical Center.

Check back for updates on this developing story.