Rock Hill home hit by bullets; 47 shell casings, crack cocaine found, police say

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a shooting into a home where officers found almost four dozen spent shell casings and a bag of crack cocaine.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shots fired call on Booker Washington Street. They found a window broken by a bullet and 47 bullet casings outside the residence, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.





Officers also found a bag of crack cocaine on the ground among the shell casings, police said.

No one in the home or outside in the area of the shooting was injured, said Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger. An investigation is ongoing.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald