York County mom on probation for neglect charged; 2 sons test positive for drugs

A York County mother, on probation for child neglect, was arrested Monday after her two sons tested positive for narcotics, police said.

Jessica Logan Messer, 22, was booked into the York County jail on a charge of felony child neglect, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s office.

The children are ages 1 and 4. Messer is identified as their mother, Faris said.

The 4-year-old tested positive for amphetamines, police said. The 1-year-old tested positive for amphetamines and cocaine, deputies said.

Police were notified by S.C. Department of Social Services on May 21 that the children had tested positive for drugs during a DSS investigation, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The children were taken from Messer into emergency protective custody, after the investigation started, Faris said.

A week before the children tested positive, Messer was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to child neglect, burglary and conspiracy, according to court records.

A three-year prison sentence was suspended in that case.

Messer remained in the York County Detention Center on Monday without bond, jail records show.



