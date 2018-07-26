Rock Hill, York County end tow truck contract; owner faces felony drug charges

Police agencies in Rock Hill and York County have removed a towing company from their contract work after the owner was arrested on felony drug distribution charges, police said.

Stanley Lee Hammond, 62, of Stan’s Wrecker Service in Rock Hill, was charged Wednesday by York County drug agents after a search of the Flint Street Extension business, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

Hammond was charged with possession of both fenantyl and marijuana with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute near a school. The business is down the street from the Rock Hill school district Flexible Learning Center.

“We found fentanyl and marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, including scales,” Brown said.

Hammond was charged with possession of 47 doses of fenatnyl, a narcotic that experts say more potent than other opioid products.

Police also seized two ounces of marijuana, more than $5,300 in cash, three digital scales and a vape smoking implement containing hash oil, according to an incident report from the search.

Stan’s Wrecker Service has for years been part of a tow company contract rotation for the Rock Hill Police Department and York County Sheriff’s Office, officials at both agencies said.

Contract tow companies typically pick up wrecked and impounded vehicles after arrests or traffic incidents.

The tow companies are paid by the city and county for their services.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Hammond’s arrest means the business will not handle any tow calls for the county.

“It is our intention to suspend Stan’s Wrecker Service from our wrecker rotation, pending the outcome of this case,” Tolson said.

The City of Rock Hill removed Stan’s Wrecker Service from its contract rotation Thursday morning after city officials were told of Hammond’s arrest, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Hammond was released from the York County jail late Wednesday after posting $17,500 bond, jail officials said.

Hammond has a 2009 conviction for possession of prescription narcotics without a prescription, court records show. In that case, he received a fine, records show.

Reached at the business Thursday morning, Hammond declined to comment.