York County 4-year-old exposed to meth; mom faces drugs, weapons charges

The mother of a 4-year-old girl has been charged by York County deputies with felony child neglect after the child tested positive for meth.

Rhonda Ashley Miles, 32, was arrested Thursday morning on the felony child neglect charge, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s office.

Miles was out on bond for drug and weapons charges when she was arrested.

The arrest of parents whose children tested positive for narcotics is the second in less than a week and third this month.

Deputies began investigating Miles in late May, after S.C. Department of Social Services agents told officers there were concerns about the safety of Miles’ children. The children are 4 and 2, police said.

Investigators found the 4-year-old tested positive for exposure to meth, Faris said.

Miles was arrested May 5 by Rock Hill police on narcotics possession and two weapons charges, police and court records show. She was released two weeks later on $25,000 bond.

Miles has previous convictions for drugs in Aiken County, court records show.

Miles is being held at the York County jail on the current child neglect charge under a $5,000 bond.