Chester suspect ran from armed robbery. He was still running when police caught him

A Chester armed robbery suspect who stole money from a store Thursday, then ran from the crime scene, was arrested hours later after a foot chase, police said.

Antonio James Chisholm, 30, was taken into custody around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, after the late morning robbery at the 99 Express store, said Eric Williams, chief of the Chester Police Department. The robbery happened on Saluda Street, north of downtown near the city limits.

Chisholm was arrested on Lacy Street in Chester, after a manhunt by city officers with help from Chester County Sheriff’s office deputies.

Chisholm is accused of assaulting the store clerk and demanding money while armed with a handgun, Williams said.





Chisholm is charged with armed robbery and assault and battery, according to police and jail records. He is being held without bond.