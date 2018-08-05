York Co. woman gave homeless man shelter. Then sex act was caught on video, cops say

Deputies in York County charged a man given help because he was homeless with attempted sex crimes after the woman’s daughter was propositioned as the man performed sex acts on himself, police said.

Some of the offenses were caught on video after the minor victim, 13, used her cellphone to record some of Leonard Dale Dover’s attempted sexual advances, police said. Deputies viewed and seized the video, officers said.

Dover, 56, is charged with attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor. Dover was arrested Friday after an investigation by patrol officers and detectives, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman who owns the home on Old Pinckney Road told officers that she allowed Dover to be at her home to stay out of the rain because Dover was homeless, a sheriff’s office incident report shows. The woman told officers she went to a nearby Walmart and when she returned was told by her daughter about the advances made by Dover.

SIGN UP

Dover offered the minor girl money for several sexual acts, police said,

Dover has past convictions in York County for drugs and and disorderly conduct and has previously failed to adhere to a magistrate judge’s order in an unrelated case, court records show





Dover is being held at the York County jail without bond on a charge of attempting to commit sex acts on a minor.