Rock Hill murder victim ID’d, ‘person of interest’ sought. Here’s what we know

The victim of a Sunday shooting in Rock Hill has been identified. However, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Terrence Williams, 32, of Rock Hill, was found dead of a gunshot wound around 11:30 a.m. Sunday inside an apartment at the Oaks at Little Dutchman Creek apartment complex, 2522 Celanese Road, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.





“The shooting had just occurred when the first officers arrived,” said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

No arrests have been made but police have identified what they describe as a “person of interest.” That person is being sought by officers for questioning, Bollinger said.





Bollinger and other officers declined to name the person.

Police also declined to say if Williams or the suspect lived at the apartment where Williams was killed.

Police forensic technicians processed a black car found shortly after the shooting at a BP gas station and convenience store just west of the apartments at the intersection of Celanese Road and India Hook Road. The car appears to have been taken from the crime scene down the street to the gas station where it was abandoned, Bollinger said.

Officers declined to say what evidence was recovered from the car.

Monday, several neighbors who did not want to be identified because the shooter remains uncaught told The Herald they expressed fear for their safety. However, Bollinger said police believe the victim was the sole intended target.

“We do not believe the people of the complex or the public are in any danger,” Bollinger said Monday. “We believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.”

The homicide is the third in Rock Hill in 2018.

In April police charged the father of a 2-year-old boy with murder and homicide by child abuse after the boy was beaten to death, police said. The child’s mother was charged with homicide by child neglect.

In April U.S. Army soldier Eric Levon Williams, 24, was shot and killed outside a party at the former American Legion post. No one has been charged in that killing.

