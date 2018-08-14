‘Scared’ on Snapchat: Fort Mill father left kids alone with loaded gun, police say

A Fort Mill father has been arrested after a Snapchat post sent by his daughter said she was “scared” after her father left a loaded gun within reach of two children, police said.

Reinaldo Cueto, 33, was charged Sunday by Fort Mill Police Department officers. The incident was reported by the children’s mother, who said the minor children were left at home alone and unsupervised, said Maj. Bryan Zachary.

The ages of the children were not released. Cueto and the childrens’ mother do not live together, police said.

Officers said Cueto did not take the children to a summer program they were registered for and left them home alone. Inside the McKenzie Street home, police found a loaded handgun “within reach” of the children on a dresser, as well as a shotgun.

Police also said there was not sufficient food in the home.

Police called S.C. Department of Social Services. DSS released the children to the custody of their mother.

Cueto is charged with felony child neglect, according to police reports.