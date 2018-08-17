‘No mercy!’ Judge clears court; Rock Hill murder victim’s family sees accused killer

A judge had to clear a Rock Hill courtroom Friday afternoon after the outraged family of murder victim Terrence Williams saw the accused killer for the first time.

Dewight Sheldon Baird, 36, admitted in court he is a fugitive from Connecticut for other crimes but told the judge he was “not guilty” in the killing of Williams.

Williams, 32, is a former Rock Hill High School football star who played on the 2002 state championship football team. He was shot “multiple times” about 11:30 a.m Sunday in his Oaks at Little Dutchman Creek apartment at 2522 Celanese Road.

The daytime killing shocked apartment neighbors. Rock Hill Police Department Det. Kris Quate said in court Baird “emptied his handgun” when shooting Williams repeatedly “to ensure the victim was dead.”

SIGN UP

Williams’ mother sobbed in court, saying the court should give Baird “no mercy” because her son was gunned down inside his home.





“He made sure my baby was gonna die!” said Terry Williams.

Terrence Williams left a daughter without a father, his mother said.

Baird repeatedly interrupted Rock Hill Municipal Judge Dolores Williams during the hearing, saying he had no family in court and he “could not see behind me” to see if anyone was there on his behalf. One of Williams’ family members shouted out, “You’ve seen enough!” before the judge ordered police officers to clear the courtroom.

Williams then told Baird the victim’s family had a right to be in the public court hearing, but she cleared the room for safety after tempers flared.

Baird is charged with murder and possession of a weapon by a felon during a violent crime. No connection or relationship or motive for the crime was given in court.

Baird said in court he is a fugitive from justice from Connecticut but now lives in Rock Hill. It is unclear how long Baird has been in Rock Hill, but court records from Connecticut show he was convicted of possession of drugs with intent to distribute in 2009 and weapons charges in 2014.

Baird was arrested Tuesday in Charlotte then waived extradition. Baird, who said he was unemployed, was approved for a public defender on the murder and weapons charges.

A conviction for murder carries 30 years to life in prison.

The judge denied bond to Baird and he remains in York County jail.