Rock Hill Title loan clerk robbed at gunpoint; suspect remains uncaught, police say

A clerk at a Rock Hill title loan company was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday, police said.

The female employee at TitleMax at 1671 Cherry Road told officers a man with a gun walked into the store around 5:30 p.m. and demanded money after putting a handgun to her head, according to a police report.

Patrol officers and K-9 units responded, but the suspect was not found, Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger said.

The suspect also took personal items from the clerk, including her identification.

The clerk was then forced into a back room of the store before the suspect fled, police said.

Police have not released how much cash was stolen in the robbery.

Surveillance video and pictures were available to police but have not been released.