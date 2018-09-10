Shots fired at woman with kids in car, then at home in York Co. road rage, police say

A York County man is accused of attempted murder after an apparent road rage shooting at a car carrying a woman and two children, police said.

Dillon McConnell Luse, 22, is being held without bond at the York County jail.

He was accused of shooting at a woman who had her two kids in the car Friday night, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s office.

Luse also faces charges of firing into a vehicle and a home. The gun play moved from the road to the victim’s home on Rawlsville Road, south of Rock Hill, Faris said.

Luse exchanged gunfire at the home with the female victim and her husband, and was arrested after a police chase, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported.

The incident started before 10 p.m. Friday, police said.

The victim called police to say she was driving with her children, ages 10 and 13, when the incident began.

She reported that Luse started firing at her from his vehicle after an incident on Heckle Boulevard, an incident report states.

The victim told officers she had to brake to avoid being hit by Luse’s car, and that he followed her and began shooting at her, the incident report shows.

The woman told deputies Luse fired several shots at her at an intersection, then followed her home, the incident report stated.

The woman told officers she was armed in the car, but that she did not fire at Luse while driving, the report states.

The woman told deputies that she called her husband during the drive home. When she arrived home, her husband was waiting for her, police said. The husband told officers he also was armed.

The children were rushed inside, and both the victim and her husband fired at Luse, who came to the house and fired at the couple, police said.

York County deputies, a K-9 unit and other police responded to the home and searched the area, officers said.

Luse fled on foot, but was later captured and arrested, Faris said.

Mary Catherine Cobb, 18, was also charged by deputies with tampering with evidence concerning the police collection of material after the shootings, Faris said.

Police issued a reverse 911 call - which sends a phone message to people nearby - after the victim reported the shooting incidents in the car and at the home.

The reverse 911 was for a four-mile radius around the incident site, Faris said.