‘I’ll take those,’ armed man says in Rock Hill store robbery, police say

Rock Hill police responded to an armed robbery at NTB Tire & Service Centers, where an employee said a man with a gun took two safe deposit bags.

The employee told police he was retrieving the bags at about 6 a.m. Monday when a man holding a handgun entered the store at 1383 Old Springdale Road, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.

The employee told police the man said, “I’ll take those,” referring to the deposit bags.

The employee was told to go to the back of the store, then the suspect fled on foot, police said.

Police K9 and forensics teams responded. The investigation is ongoing.

Rock Hill police didn’t release the amount of money taken. Mark Bollinger, spokesperson for the police department, said information isn’t released to protect businesses and financial institutions.