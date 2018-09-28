York County mom wanted in grandma’s death fled with 5 kids. Ohio police caught her

A fugitive York County woman wanted in the death of her grandmother who had been on the run with five children was captured in Ohio, police said.

Priscilla Sosebee, 31, is in the custody of the Summit County Sheriff’s office in Akron, Ohio, on a fugitive warrant from South Carolina, said Lt. Michael Heinl of the Cuyahoga Falls Police Depaertment in Ohio.

The five children were taken into emergency protective custody by Ohio social service agents, Heinl said.

“The children are safe and being cared for,” Heinl said.

Sosebee was found at a motel, Heinl said. Cuyahoga Falls is near Akron, Ohio.

Police will seek to extradite Sosebee back to South Carolina, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Sosebee’s abandoned car was found in southern Virginia off Interstate 81 on Sept. 21, police said, kicking off a multi-state manhunt for Sosebee and the children.

York County deputies had been seeking Sosebee on a felony neglect warrant after Sosebee’s grandmother died Aug. 11 of malnourishment and neglect, Faris said.

In December in York County, Sosebee was convicted of three counts of assault and battery against her children, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police and court records show. Sosebee was sentenced to time served. She had been in jail from September through December on initial charges of child neglect, records show.

York Police Department officers found in September 2017 that the children had lived in tents behind a Family Dollar store on Liberty Street and in a car at an abandoned drive-in theater near Kings Mountain, N.C.

When York officers learned in 2017 that one of the children had a birthday the day of the incident in September 2017, officers threw a party with cake and gifts for the children.