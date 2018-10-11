York mom flees carrying baby and drugs, police say. Both parents facing charges

The parents of an infant in York were charged with trafficking drugs, child neglect and other charges after the mother tried to flee police while carrying drugs and the baby, police said.

Adamia Kimishia Shealy, 20, was holding a 7-month-old infant girl when she tried to flee from drug agents late Tuesday at her Washington Court home in York, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multjurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

“She had a bag of marijuana and the baby with her as she tried to run away,” Brown said.

At the same time, Andarius Marquite Dontavious Sanders, 26, was being detained by agents but ran from officers before he was captured after a foot chase, Brown said.

York County deputies were called to the home to serve an arrest warrant against Sanders for failing to appear in South Carolina Family Court when officers smelled marijuana, police said.

Drug agents were called and secured a search warrant for the house, Brown said.

Police found more than 40 grams of cocaine, about 10 grams of crack cocaine and about 300 grams of marijuana, Brown said.

The baby was taken into emergency protective custody by S.C. Department of Social Services agents, police said.

Shealy, identified by police as the baby’s mother, is charged with felony child neglect, trafficking cocaine and crack, obstruction of justice, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and selling drugs near a park or school.

She is being held at the York County jail under a $32,500 bond.

Sanders, whom police said is the baby’s father, faces the same drug, weapons and neglect charges, plus a charge of escape after he ran from police while in custody, police and jail records show.

Sanders pleaded guilty in 2017 to felony drug possession charges, court records show.

He is being held under a $88,500 bond.