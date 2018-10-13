A York County man said he wanted to sell a phone. Then he took out a gun, police say

A Rock Hill man was charged in a Fort Mill armed robbery Thursday.

David Allen Brown Jr., 32, is charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Fort Mill Police responded to an armed robbery at 600 Steele Street on June 20, according to a police report. The victim told police he arranged to buy an iPhone 7+ from someone on the “Offer Up” app for $400.

The victim said a man got into his phone, saying he was there to sell the phone. But the man took out a pistol and demanded money, the victim told police.

The man took $400 in cash, the victim’s wallet, phone and watch, and fled, according to the police report. Police later identified the man as Brown.

Following what police called a lengthy investigation, detectives identified the man as Brown and obtained arrest warrants.

Brown also faces drug charges from the Rock Hill Police Department, including possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substances, possession of narcotics, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm or ammo by person convicted of a violent felony and failure to stop for blue light.

Brown is also charged with violation of terms of probation.

He is being held at the York County Detention Center under a $123,000 bond.