Brothers assault officers in attempted York County jail escape; 11 arrested, cops say

Police arrested 11 inmates at the York County jail over the weekend after an attempted escape that included an assault on officers, deputies said.

A pair of brothers, Devan Anthony Johnson, 17; and Quincy Davell Johnson, 18, were charged with attempted escape, assault and conspiracy in an assault on two jailers, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the inmates had to be subdued with a Taser, an electric stun gun, police said.

Two officers were attacked, but on-duty officers were able to handle the situation, Faris said.

“The incident was under control quickly, with quick action by the officers who were working,” Faris said.

Inmate Devan Johnson is accused of starting the fracas, which ended with two officers knocked to the ground.

Inmates were complaining about “the meals given to them for dinner,” says a sheriff’s office incident report.

Around 9 p.m Saturday, Devan Johnson attacked a jail officer, grabbed the jailer’s keys and threw them under the cell door of his brother Quincy Johnson, a sheriff’s office report stated.

Quincy Johnson put the keys in his pants, and tried to use the keys as a weapon as he was subdued, police said.

Jail officers were assaulted by the Johnson brothers when the suspects tried to take batons used by officers, Faris said.

During the melee, several other inmates repeatedly flushed toilets in an attempt to flood the jail, police said.

Devan Johnson has been in jail since January for attempted murder and other charges. He was accused of shooting a 15-year-old during an armed robbery in January, court records show.

Quincy Johnson has been in jail since August, on weapons and probation violation charges, records show.

Eight other inmates in the same jail housing unit were charged with conspiracy in connection with the flooding attempt, records show.

A few hours later, on Sunday morning, another inmate was charged with possession of a weapon in jail after a shank was found in a shower.

Jacob Tyler Sprouse, 24, was arrested and charged with having contraband in jail, records show.