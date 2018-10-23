Child injured after Rock Hill mom drove drunk, crashed into fence, police say

A Rock Hill mother was charged with DUI and child endangerment after she drove drunk with her daughter in the car, then damaged a fence in a crash where her daughter was hurt, police said.

Michelle Savon Woods, 26, was charged Monday after Rock Hill Police Department officers were called around 9 p.m. to a crash in the 1200 block of Eden Terrace. The officers found a Lincoln Town Car crashed into a fence.

Several poles and part of the fence were destroyed, according to a police report.

Woods told police her daughter had been in a car seat in the back of the car at the time of the crash, the report stated.

The car seat was not buckled in properly, a police report said.

The child was treated by EMS then transported to Piedmont Medical Center, officers said. The age and condition of the child was not available.

Woods was arrested and taken to Rock Hill jail.