Rock Hill man accused of shooting 2, self at York store may not go to York Co. jail

Darryl Ray Hinson Jr. survived shooting himself in the face after shooting two other people outside a York convenience store last month, police said.

But it remains unclear if Hinson, whose face was ripped apart by pellets from a shotgun, will see the inside of the York County jail because of his medical problems.

Hinson, 25, has been hospitalized in Charlotte since the Sept. 6 shooting.

Strangers Qdarius Dujuan Hamer and Mikell Christopher Harvey were shot outside the On the Run convenience store, near the Moss Justice Center courthouse in York. York Police Department officers have arrest warrants for Hinson on two counts of attempted murder and weapon charges, officers said.

Hinson faces up to 65 years in prison if convicted.

But Hinson’s medical condition is severe. It remains unknown when he will be served arrest warrants and if he will be housed at the York County jail pending trial.

York police and York County prosecutors are waiting for Hinson to recover so he can be released from the hospital, then arrested in South Carolina or charged in North Carolina and extradited.





Prosecutors have safety concerns because Hinson is accused of shooting two strangers in a store parking lot.

“The solicitor’s office has been monitoring his condition,” said Matthew Hogge, the 16th Circuit assistant solicitor handling the case. “Once he is discharged from the hospital, the solicitor’s office plans to have him served with the warrants, and will then seek a bond that takes into account his physical condition, the wishes of the victims, and also his potential danger to the community.”

Hogge and Jim Boyd of Rock Hill, Hinson’s lawyer, said Hinson is presumed innocent under the law and has not been arrested or convicted of any crime in the shootings.

Boyd said he is “unsure” when Hinson will be well enough to be released from the hospital.

“Right now, we are concentrating on him getting better,” Boyd said of Hinson. “Bond is up to a judge, and depends on his condition at the time of release.”

The York County Sheriff’s Office operates the county jail. Whether the jail can handle Hinson depends on his “medicare care needs” when he is released, said Trent Faris, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The county jail has a medical unit. If the required care level is above the unit’s capability, Hinson could be sent to a Columbia jail that has “a more significant medical care unit,” Faris said.

Hinson was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital after he was found by police at the scene of the crime. He was found lying in the parking lot of the store with injuries to his face and body, officers said.

Police have not provided a motive for the shootings.

Qdaris Hamer, who was shot in the shoulder, said he and Harvey were “minding their own business” and talking when Hinson shot them.





Hamer said he “wants answers “ for whatever “hate” Hinson had the day of the shooting.

Other arrangements for York County prisoners with medical needs have been made in the past.

A York man, wounded in a shootout with police in January after he ambushed officers, was not kept at the York County jail due to medical and other reasons after his hospital release.

Christian Thomas McCall killed York County Sheriff’s Office Det. Mike Doty and shot deputies Buddy Brown and Randy Clinton after a domestic violence incident near York. Another officer, Kyle Cummings, was wounded by a police bullet in the shootout.

McCall was shot in the arm and leg. He was hospitalized for two months in Charlotte. He was in a wheelchair after his hospital release and was arrested. McCall was kept at another county jail in South Carolina because of his medical needs.

McCall was still in a wheelchair when he was sentenced to life in prison in May after pleading guilty to murder and attempted murder.