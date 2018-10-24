Rock Hill mother whose kids tested for meth found hiding in closet, police say

A fugitive York County mother whose two children tested positive for meth was caught hiding in a closet, police said.

Karla Pace Ashe, 44, was arrested after officers found her in a closet of a back bedroom in a home on Frayser Street, said Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger.

South Carolina probation agents submitted warrants for Ashe’s arrest, records show.

York County Sheriff’s Office officers had sought Ashe since May for felony child neglect after police said her sons, ages 1 and 4, tested positive for methamphetamine, police and court records show. Ashe was arrested Sept. 24 and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Ashe is serving 18 months probation for March convictions for burglary and conspiracy, records show. A two-year prison sentence in that March conviction was suspended.

Probation officials can seek a full revocation against Ashe that would force her to serve the two-year prison term that was suspended, said Pete O’Boyle, spokesperson for the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.