Middle fingers started Rock Hill road rage, but it ended with a gun, police say

A Rock Hill man was arrested after what police said was a road rage incident on one of the city’s busiest roads when a man first flipped off another driver then pulled a gun.

Justo Anthony Concepcion, 31, was charged late Tuesday with public disorderly conduct offering violence, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.

A man told police he was driving on Dave Lyle Boulevard about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when another driver later identified as Concepcion cut him off, the report stated. Concepcion then “threw up the middle finger” and the man “returned the gesture,” the report said.

Concepcion then stopped his car in traffic, cutting off the other man’s car, police said. Concepcion then pointed a gun at the driver while asking him if he “had a problem,” police said.

A witness yelled out that he was calling police, and Concepcion left the scene, police said.

The victim was not injured, police said.

Police were given the license plate number from Concepcion’s car and officers found him at home, officers said.

Concepcion admitted he was “involved in a road rage incident” but denied taking an airsoft gun he had in the vehicle out of the car during the incident, the report stated.

Rock Hill Police Lt. John Rainier found a gun in the car that was determined to be a weapon used for airsoft sports, the report stated. However, the sports gun “had no marking or indication” that it was not a real handgun, the report stated.





Police seized the gun.



