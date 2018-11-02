York Co. man charged with sex exploitation of minor for making child porn, police say

A York County man has been charged with first degree sexual exploitation of a minor after a three-month investigation, police said.

Lance Young Corson, 31, was charged Friday at the Moss Justice Center in York. The charge carries a mandatory prison sentence of three to 20 years for a conviction under South Carolina law.

York County authorities investigated Corson as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children task force, said Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. The attorney general’s office has a unit dedicated to the investigation and prosecution of child sex cases.

Details about the case were not released, but police began investigating in July, arrest warrants show.

The arrest warrant against Corson states he willfully broke the law by “inducing, encouraging, and/or facilitating a minor to engage in a state of sexually explicit nudity for a live performance or for the purpose of producing material that contains a visual representation depicting this activity or a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation.”

More than 4,500 police agencies in the United States are part of the task force with 110 police departments in South Carolina taking part in the stand against child pornography, according to the attorney general’s office.



