Rock Hill felons stole PlayStation then were caught with drugs and guns, police say

A pair of Rock Hill felons wanted for armed robbery of a man’s video game system were caught with several drugs and guns, police said.

Sylvester Al Thrower, 21, and Dontavious Deon Gordon, 21, were captured during a traffic stop Tuesday around 4 p.m., said Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger.

The duo are accused of stealing another man’s television and PlayStation video game system at gunpoint earlier Tuesday at an apartment complex, Bollinger said. He told police he was “sucker punched,” then robbed at gunpoint by the two men.

Police recovered the stolen PlayStation in the car after Thrower and Gordon were caught. Police also found two handguns, including one that had been reported stolen in Lancaster, according to police reports.

A vehicle search also uncovered Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and other drugs.

Thrower is charged with armed robbery, eight weapons charges, conspiracy, drug trafficking and three other felony drug charges.

Gordon is charged with armed robbery, three weapons charges, conspiracy and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

Thrower was released from a South Carolina prison earlier this year after being sentenced to five years in 2016 after a felony conviction for shooting into a Rock Hill home with people inside, court records show.

Gordon also has served two years in prison after 2015 convictions for burglary and conspiracy, police and court records show.





Both Thrower and Gordon are being held in the York County jail without bond.