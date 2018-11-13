SLED investigating school response after Chester student made threats, officials say

Prosecutors in Chester County have asked South Carolina police agents to investigate a middle school’s delayed reporting of a student’s threat of violence.

A 13-year-old student at Lewisville Middle School was charged in late October with making threats at school, after a drawing of a shooting was found by a teacher, police said.

School officials did not immediately report the incident to police, said Maj. Dwayne Robinson of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Randy Newman, 6th Circuit Solicitor, has asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the school district’s response.

In an age of school violence, authorities must be notified to check out every incident immediately, Newman said.

“We have asked the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct an investigation into the incident and the actions of the administrators at Lewisville Middle School and the Chester County School District,” Newman said. “This day and time, we cannot be too careful. We must take even the smallest threat seriously, and we must have the proper authorities investigate every incident.”

Robinson charged the student the day after the incident, but he said that school officials did not report the case to police.

Robinson said he was told by others who heard about the incident and that he initiated an investigation that led to the charge.

“I investigated it myself, and petitioned the student to Family Court on that charge,” said Robinson, who supervises school resource officers in Chester County.

No students or staff were injured, Robinson said.

He described the drawing of shooting violence as “totally inappropriate for school.”

Robinson said that state law requires the school district to notify police.

The teacher who initially found the drawing told administrators at the middle school, Robinson said. But district and school officials did not immediately call police as the school investigated, he said.

Robinson said his office sent a letter to the school district after the incident, explaining that law.

“The school district never contacted us,” Robinson said.

Newman now wants a state investigation to look at the reporting of the threat.

“Not only should we all work together to ensure the utmost safety of our students and teachers, all agencies must follow the law,” Newman said.

The Herald has asked the Chester County school district for comment on the actions taken by law enforcement and prosecutors. The district has so far not issued a statement.

The Chester County school district told WCNC-TV in a written statement from district spokesperson Rebecca Crouch:

“I can advise that, in responding to instances of student misconduct, including potential threatening conduct, the district takes all of the relevant facts and circumstances into consideration. If an incident occurs where the district determines that a student is likely to cause injury to him/herself, another student, or a staff member, the district always notifies law enforcement.”

The name of the student has not been released because of his age.

Family Court proceedings in the case remain pending, said Robinson.

