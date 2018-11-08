Student, 11, charged in knife at Rock Hill elementary school

An 11-year-old female student was charged by police after she was found with a seven-inch kitchen knife at a Rock Hill elementary school, police said.

No one was injured, authorities said. The knife was brought to York Road Elementary School Wednesday, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department and Mychal Frost, spokesman for the Rock Hill district.

The name of the student was not released because of her age.

The knife was found around 9 a.m by school officials, after the girl had shown the knife to at least two other students, police said.

The students who saw the girl showing the knife told a teacher, who called the principal.

The student who was charged told two others, on the school bus on the way to school, that she was “gonna stab someone else,” a police report said.

When confronted by school and law enforcement officials, the girl said she had been joking, according to a police report.

The student told police “she didn’t put the knife in the bag, but found it, and was showing others,” police said.

Officers charged the student with carrying an illegal weapon on school property. The criminal case will be handled in York County Family Court, officials said.

The incident is at least the fourth time officials have located weapons at Rock Hill schools in the past two months.

Two handguns were found at Northwestern High School, resulting in arrests.

A South Pointe High School student was charged with gun and drug offenses after police found weapons and drugs in a car in the school parking lot.

The school district said it started random weapons searches two weeks ago, after guns were found on high school campuses.