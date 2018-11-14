‘Not credible’: No charges in social media threat by Rock Hill charter school student

No charges will be filed in the case where social media threats were made by a fifth-grade student at York Preparatory Academy.

Police said late Wednesday the threats had been sent by a 10-year-old girl who was “just mad at another girl.”

The fifth-grade student identified Wednesday by police as having sent the threats was listed as one of 10 targets of the threats, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.





The girl admitted to a school counselor that she was responsible for the messages, Bollinger said.

SIGN UP

“We identified the girl who was involved and it turns out she was just mad at another girl,” Bollinger said.

“We have determined there was no credible threat and are closing the case without any charges,” he said.

The child was not identified by police because of her age.

The initial police report stated that a girl from a fifth-grade class “used the app to convey threatening messages” to 10 other students.

One of the messages was “I really wanna kill” and another was “Imma kill,” a police report said.

A parent of another student called police Monday after seeing the social media messages on Tick Tock, a social media app, police said in a report.





Detectives on Tuesday and Wednesday interviewed students who were named on the thread of the messages, police said.

Fifth graders are middle schoolers at the Rock Hill charter school.

Police seized screen shots of the messages as evidence, the report stated.





It remains unclear if the student will face discipline from the school.

Efforts to reach York Prep officials late Wednesday were unsuccessful. The school principal said Tuesday after the incident was reported to police that students are safe on campus.

In a statement Wednesday, Rock Hill police said:

“Investigators have completed looking into threats made by a 10 year old earlier in the week. They have identified the 10 year old female involved. She advised officers that she was just mad at one of her friends. There is no indication that the female was going to carry out the threat, and no charges will be filed in the case. Investigators also indicate that there never was a threat that anything was going to happen at York Prep Academy. The only link to the school was the fact that they were friends and attend the same school. This investigation is closed, and there is no further information available on the matter.”