2nd suspect caught in Lancaster home invasion shooting; 2 others on the run, cops say

A second person has been caught in a Lancaster home invasion shooting, but police say two armed and dangerous suspects still are on the run.

Travis Phillip Miller, 35, was found hiding with a gun in a basement of a home on North Catawba Street.

The victim was shot on Nov. 1 after he came home to find burglars in his house, police said.

Miller had a stolen pistol when arrested on Nov. 6, said Barry Faile, Lancaster County Sheriff.

Miller is the second person arrested; four suspects were identified in the shooting, police said.

Miller is charged with attempted murder, burglary, possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police and jail records.

Aikiriea Okesishai Crockett, 21, was charged after the crime with attempted murder and burglary.

Both are being held in the Lancaster County jail without bond, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The victim, 31, survived the shooting after coming home from work to find burglars in his house, police said. He was shot outside his Kings Circle home and drove himself to the hospital, Faile said.

Police have arrest warrants against two others, identified as Malcolm Eugene Belk, 28; and Danquinton Lamar Johnson, 27.

Faile said the incident was marked by “extreme violence” and that the suspects being sought should be considered armed and dangerous.