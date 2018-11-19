Lancaster County cops arrest 3rd suspect, ask for help, after home invasion, shooting

A third suspect has been taken into custody in Lancaster County after a Nov. 1 burglary and shooting on Kings Circle in Lancaster.

The third suspect, Malcolm Eugene Belk, 28, was arrested Nov. 15. Members of the sheriff’s office street crimes unit found Belk at a home at 310 Elm St. in Lancaster. He was charged with burglary, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Bond was denied.

The incident happened Nov. 1, when deputies were called to 1424 Kings Circle, the home of a 31-year-old man. The man wasn’t there, and deputies learned he was at Spring Memorial Hospital, according to police.

The man was on his way home from work and received notification from a roommate about a home security system alert, according to police. The victim drove to a road near the home and noticed the home was open with the lights on, and at some point gun shots were fired, hitting the victim and his car, police said.

Police said the man drove himself to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Two other suspects were arrested earlier. Aikiriea Okeishai Crockett, 21, was arrested and charged with burglary and attempted murder. Travis Phillip Miller was arrested Nov. 6 in Lancaster and charged with burglary, attempted murder, possession of a firearm in a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol.

“Three of the four people charged in this violent incident are now in jail,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our investigators and deputies have been working nonstop to locate these defendants, and we appreciate the information we have received from the public.”

A fourth suspect, identified by police as Danquinton Lamar Johnson, 27, remains at large. Faile’s office has issued warrants for Johnson’s arrest in the incident.

“We encourage anyone who knows where he is to contact us,” Faile said.

Anyone with information should call 803-283-3388 or 888-274-6372.